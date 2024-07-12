WestJet mechanics ratify collective agreement following Canada Day strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing WestJet’s aircraft maintenance engineers announced Friday that members have ratified a collective bargaining agreement following strike action that disrupted travel plans over the Canada Day long weekend.

In an update to members, the AMFA-WestJet Negotiating Committee said the agreement was approved by 96 per cent of members. Union leaders said the two-day strike “had the effect of resurrecting a dying craft.”

“We have placed Canada on a path of enhanced aviation safety by providing a new standard for Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) compensation,” the committee said.

“The major improvements secured in our collective agreement will begin to attract a new generation of talent to aircraft maintenance.”

Hundreds of WestJet flights were cancelled just before the Canada Day long weekend after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal from the Calgary-based airline.

The move followed a directive by federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan ordering the two parties to binding arbitration and two weeks of turbulent discussions over a new deal.

Union officials were seeking a collective agreement that included higher wages and benefits.

In a brief news release issued Friday, WestJet president and chief operating officer Diederik Pen said reaching the deal is good news for the company and its guests.

“Reaching this milestone is good news for our organization and our guests, solidifying a five-year agreement that provides stability to our business and reflects the instrumental value and contributions of our Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees,” he said.

“While we are grateful to have achieved resolution with a clear path forward together as a unified team, we recognize that the unprecedented impact of the disruption over July long weekend is still concerning for our guests, the communities we serve and our people.”

Bret Oestriech, national president of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), told Global News the first tentative agreement was voted down by the membership by 97.25 per cent.

“We did a survey … with WestJet AMEs and, after reviewing the survey, AMFA went back to the company to tell them why (the agreement) failed,” he said in an email.

“Both parties attempted to go back to the negotiation table to get (an) agreement that would pass.”

Oestriech said members voted again on Tuesday and results were tallied on Friday.

Union leadership said in its update that aircraft maintenance engineers in Canada are “grossly underpaid” despite their skill level and the “heavy responsibility they bear.”

“During negotiations, WestJet conceded it could not fill dozens of open positions,” the committee said.

“WestJet reliance on unprecedented levels of overtime resulted in constant AME complaints of fatigue levels potentially compromising safety. Recent WestJet hires have included individuals with little or no experience maintaining Boeing aircraft, further evidence of the chronic AME shortage.”

The union expects staffing shortages will continue, but believes its new contract will help attract workers to the “safety-critical profession.”

Committee members noted that they’ve heard that compensation rates are being matched at other companies.

“You have restored hope for all AMEs that we will finally be recognized for the work we perform to ensure aviation safety,” the union said.

“Not only was this a great moment for AMEs but also a triumphant victory for all working men and women in Canada.”