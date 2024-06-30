Menu

Canada

More flight cancellations over the long weekend due to strike: WestJet

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2024 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flight cancellations grow as WestJet mechanics hit picket lines'
Flight cancellations grow as WestJet mechanics hit picket lines
On one of Canada's busiest long weekends, thousands of travellers find themselves stranded due to a mechanics' strike at WestJet. The airline has cancelled at least 235 flights, affecting thousands of people. This turn of events comes as a surprise, as the Canadian federal government had imposed binding arbitration in an attempt to prevent the work stoppage. WestJet claims that the union walked away from a deal that would have made the maintenance engineers the highest paid in Canada. The government is now intervening, meeting with both sides to seek a resolution. Sean O'Shea has that story.
A sudden strike by the WestJet mechanics union is forcing the airline to cancel more flights over the Canada Day long weekend, disrupting the plans of more than 49,000 travellers.

The Calgary-based airline has already cancelled a total of 407 flights over the weekend in an effort to “maintain stability.”

Most of the flights were cancelled on Saturday, with 282 trips on WestJet planes being called off.

The travel disruptions come after the Airplane Mechanics Fraternal Association members walked off the job on Friday afternoon, stating WestJet’s “unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.”

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

The job action comes after union members rejected a deal from WestJet earlier this month and after two weeks of tense negotiations between the two parties, which resulted in the federal government stepping in and mandating WestJet and the union go to binding arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

AMFA leadership posted a letter from the Canada Industrial Relations Board regarding its decision in which it said that the ministerial referral “does not have the effect of suspending the right to strike or lockout.”

WestJet says it’s “extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result.”

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan, who said the order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board was “clearly inconsistent” with the direction he provided, weighed in again on Saturday, telling both parties to work together with the board to get a deal done.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

