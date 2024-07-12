Posters aimed at increasing human trafficking awareness shown at Country Thunder

A campaign has for the first time at the Country Thunder music festival to raise awareness about human trafficking.

According to a release, the province kicked off the human trafficking campaign in May. Posters have been shown in locations such as restaurants, gas stations and libraries.

“With thousands of visitors and residents taking in the music of Craven Country Thunder this weekend, it is a crucial opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking and interpersonal violence,” stated Sask. Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Laura Ross, in a release.

“We hope the posters will resonate with people and assure them that there is help available, and we thank the Country Thunder organization for their partnership in highlighting this important issue.”

The province’s campaign’s most recent phase ‘Face the Issue’ social media campaign launched in April and ran until June. The campaign was shown or played approximately 7.7 million times across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and Spotify. The social media video series targeted 18- to 24-year-olds to raise awareness about the potential red flags of abusive relationships, the release read.

“The more we can do to increase awareness about what abuse and exploitation look like and the resources available to address them, the better prepared we will all be, as a province, to take a stand against this serious issue,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre stated.