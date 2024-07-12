Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Posters aimed at increasing human trafficking awareness shown at Country Thunder

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
In an attempt to raise awareness about the risk of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, 500 posters of human trafficking will be featured at Country Thunder this weekend. View image in full screen
In an attempt to raise awareness about the risk of human trafficking and sexual exploitation, 500 posters of human trafficking will be featured at Country Thunder this weekend. Photo courtesy / Saskatchewan Government
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A campaign has for the first time at the Country Thunder music festival to raise awareness about human trafficking.

According to a release, the province kicked off the human trafficking campaign in May. Posters have been shown in locations such as restaurants, gas stations and libraries.

“With thousands of visitors and residents taking in the music of Craven Country Thunder this weekend, it is a crucial opportunity to increase awareness about human trafficking and interpersonal violence,” stated Sask. Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Laura Ross, in a release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We hope the posters will resonate with people and assure them that there is help available, and we thank the Country Thunder organization for their partnership in highlighting this important issue.”

The province’s campaign’s most recent phase ‘Face the Issue’ social media campaign launched in April and ran until June. The campaign was shown or played approximately 7.7 million times across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and Spotify. The social media video series targeted 18- to 24-year-olds to raise awareness about the potential red flags of abusive relationships, the release read.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The more we can do to increase awareness about what abuse and exploitation look like and the resources available to address them, the better prepared we will all be, as a province, to take a stand against this serious issue,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre stated.

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices