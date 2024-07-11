Menu

Entertainment

Street Machine Weekend returns to Lethbridge

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Street Machine Weekend revs its way to Lethbridge'
Street Machine Weekend revs its way to Lethbridge
WATCH: Lethbridge is gearing up for the return of an annual tradition. Car lovers are revving their engines for the largest car weekend in southern Alberta. Jordan Prentice reports.
Car enthusiasts are travelling from across the country and gearing up to kick the horsepower into overdrive for the largest automotive extravaganza in southern Alberta.

Hosted by the Street Wheelers Car Club, the Street Machine Weekend has been a summer staple in Lethbridge for over 40 years.

The weekend features a controlled car cruise on Friday, followed by a 100-foot race on Saturday, and closing off with a show and shine on Sunday.

The Lethbridge Police Service is reminding participants to celebrate the weekend safely, as last year’s event saw officers issue 130 tickets, mostly for stunting and equipment violations.

