Street Machine Weekend returns to Lethbridge

Car enthusiasts are travelling from across the country and gearing up to kick the horsepower into overdrive for the largest automotive extravaganza in southern Alberta.

Hosted by the Street Wheelers Car Club, the Street Machine Weekend has been a summer staple in Lethbridge for over 40 years.

The weekend features a controlled car cruise on Friday, followed by a 100-foot race on Saturday, and closing off with a show and shine on Sunday.

The Lethbridge Police Service is reminding participants to celebrate the weekend safely, as last year’s event saw officers issue 130 tickets, mostly for stunting and equipment violations.