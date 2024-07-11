Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon closed due to double fatal crash

See more sharing options

Highway 1 is closed through the Fraser Canyon on Thursday afternoon due to a double fatal crash.

BC Highway Patrol said that around 2 p.m. crews were called to the collision on Highway 1 near Boston Bar.

The highway remains closed as police work to gather evidence and make the road safe for travel.

It is unknown at this time when the highway might reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039 and quote file number 2024-28948.

