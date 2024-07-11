Former Calgarian raising awareness about cousin held hostage by Hamas

Send this page to someone via email

A former Calgarian is back in the city, hoping to raise support for a crisis her family has been enduring for the past nine months.

Yasmin Magal’s cousin is among the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. She said he is American but was serving with the Israeli Army when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

“It’s been like a nightmare, like a bad dream, and it just keeps going,” said the 25-year-old, who is currently studying medicine in Jerusalem. “Other people have moved on but I’m still living in the same day. I don’t know if he’s getting enough food, if he’s getting enough water, if they are letting him sleep. I don’t know if he’s scared. I’m worried.”

Magal is raising awareness with a delegation who recently travelled to Toronto and will also visit Vancouver.

“I feel like, as a Canadian, I would expect my country to have my back while I’m fighting for my cousin’s life, who was kidnapped by a terrorist group. I don’t feel

like I’ve been getting all the support I can get. I believe Canada can be doing more and take a stand,” she said.

Magal said while in Toronto, someone yelled at her on the street for wearing a shirt with her cousin’s name on it.

“I don’t remember this being a thing when I used to live here, I don’t remember people allowing themselves to yell at people in the street … How is that allowed?” she said.

Sunday marked nine months since Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing more than 12,000 people and seizing an estimated 250 others. While some have been freed, others have died and it’s believed 120 are still being held captive.

Magal said she’s been working as a medic and has treated both Israelis and Palestinians, including some from Gaza.

“We didn’t choose this war. We are devoting resources to help them too and people seem to forget that. People tend to forget that during war people die.”