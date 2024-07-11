N.S. RCMP officer charged with three counts of sexual assault, uttering threats

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog agency.
Const. William McNutt was charged today by the Serious Incident Response Team with three counts of sexual assault, one count of overcoming resistance to commission of an offence, and one count of uttering threats.
The RCMP said in a news release that McNutt has been suspended from duty.
On Jan. 11, investigators with the RCMP contacted the provincial agency after a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by one of their off-duty officers in 2023.
The agency says McNutt and the woman knew each other.
McNutt is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Sept. 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.
