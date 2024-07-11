Coutts murder-conspiracy trial hears about prohibited rifle: 30 rounds in 9 seconds

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer says he was able to fire 30 rounds in nine seconds using a prohibited semi-automatic rifle seized from the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Sgt. Richard Kurina with the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team is testifying at the trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder of police at the 2022 protest.

Court previously heard the Panther Arms rifle that fires .223-calibre ammunition was discovered in a trailer at Coutts.

Kurina told court he tested the gun using modified ammunition magazines also found in the trailer.

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick were arrested after police seized the gun and other weapons, ammunition and body armour.

The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in a protest of COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

