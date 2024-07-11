Harsh words, but no discipline over London, Ont. councillor’s ‘troubling’ homeless comments

A London, Ont., city councillor has once again managed to avoid any significant consequences for controversial social media posts about people experiencing homelessness — this time, from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

In a letter dated July 5, the OCPC specifically zeroed in on posts referring to people experiencing homelessness as “junkies,” including pictures of them without asking, suggesting someone has committed crimes and reinforcing stereotypes of people experiencing addictions, though the letter also noted she posts so much that “a review of the entirety of (her) accounts was not conducted.”

Still, despite the concern and the commission’s repeated assertions that it does not believe Susan Stevenson’s explanations or reasoning for her posts, no action is recommended aside from a “caution.”

Stevenson was already formally reprimanded by city council in December 2023 in response to a decision from London’s integrity commissioner over complaints about her social media posts. The letter from the OCPC dated July 5 is also related to complaints over Stevenson’s social media posts, but in connection with her position as a member of the London Police Services Board.

“Your conduct falls short of the standard of conduct expected of members of police services boards, as set out in Regulation 421/97 – Member of Police Services Boards – Code of Conduct,” the letter reads.

“In this case, the Commission decided it is not in the public interest to initiate a formal investigation at this time. However, you are cautioned that the Code of Conduct requires a higher standard for members of a police services board, and that social media posts can bring your compliance with the Code of Conduct into question.”

The preliminary review found that Stevenson denied that the use of the term “junkies” in a post constituted a breach of conduct because she didn’t use the term but instead retweeted an article that did and that the use of the word was “secondary to the important information it contained.” The OCPC disagrees.

The language around Stevenson’s use of photographs taken of people experiencing homelessness that appeared to be taken without consent suggests it was the OCPC’s main concern, as it describes the incident as “troubling” and raises concerns about her integrity.

As for suggesting a specific individual was committing a crime — in reference to a post on X, formerly Twitter, associated with a post of someone with a shopping cart — the OCPC said it disagrees with Stevenson’s suggestion that she wanted to help businesses and people donating carts and belongings to unhoused individuals. It said that she shouldn’t rely on “ambiguities to excuse posts.”

In an emailed statement, Stevenson appeared to feel vindicated by the lack of a formal investigation in this case.

“Actions speak louder than words. OCPC reviewed this complaint and decided not to launch an investigation. Plain and simple,” she wrote.

“A small group continues to weaponize investigations because they cannot win arguments on their merits. I will continue speaking up for the people of London and frontline police officers who keep us safe every day.”

Mayor Josh Morgan was asked if Stevenson should step down from the London Police Services Board but said his opinion doesn’t matter in this case as it was up to the OCPC and it has chosen not to make that call.

However, Morgan said he hopes Stevenson “reads the letter carefully and she listens to the advice that’s in it.”

Morgan also said that when the public has concerns, there is a process to address them and in this case, the process was followed and the matter is settled.

Indeed, an appeal of the OCPC decision is not possible in this case because of legislative changes this year.

The Community Safety and Policing Act came into effect April 1 of this year, replacing the Police Services Act.

“As a result, the Commission cannot accept any new appeals, applications, or requests for investigation. Should (Stevenson’s) conduct continue, individuals may file a complaint with the Inspectorate of Policing.”

