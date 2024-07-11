Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining,’ dead at 75

Send this page to someone via email

Shelley Duvall, the cult-favourite character actor best-known for her work in The Shining and Annie Hall, has died. She had just turned 75.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed her passing to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Duvall died in her sleep due to complications from diabetes. She was at home in Blanco, Texas, when she died.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy told the publication.

The Texas native had dozens of acting credits to her name, spanning from 1973 to as recently as 2023, as well as several producing and writing credits. The last time she appeared on screen was in 2023’s The Forest Hill, alongside Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace.

According to Biography, Duvall founded two successful television production companies. She had largely left Los Angeles and returned to Texas, where she was born, to raise animals and write poetry.

Duvall, gaunt and gawky, was no conventional Hollywood starlet. But she had a beguiling frank manner and exuded a singular naturalism. The film critic Pauline Kael called her the “female Buster Keaton.”

At her peak, Duvall was a regular star in some of the defining movies of the 1970s and 1980s. In The Shining, she played Wendy Torrance, who watches in horror as her husband, Jack (Jack Nicholson), goes crazy while their family is isolated in the Overlook Hotel. It was Duvall’s screaming face that made up half of the film’s most iconic image, along with Jack’s axe coming through the door.

View image in full screen Shelley Duvall on the set of “The Shining.” Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

In 2016, a nearly unrecognizable Duvall appeared on Dr. Phil McGraw’s show Dr. Phil to share her ongoing struggles with her mental health.

View image in full screen Shelley Duvall, circa 1988 (L) and in 2016 on ‘Dr. Phil.’ (R). The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images/Dr. Phil

She told McGraw that she believed late comedian Robin Williams, who she starred alongside in the 1980 flick Popeye, was not dead and claimed to have seen him.

On the program she admitted “I’m very sick. I need help.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— with files from The Associated Press