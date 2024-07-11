Alberta still under heat warning Thursday after 29 temperature records surpassed a day earlier

Send this page to someone via email

While temperatures in much of Alberta were expected to cool slightly compared with a day earlier, the entire province remained under a heat warning on Thursday morning.

Wednesday proved to be a scorching hot day as meteorologists predicted, and Environment and Climate Change Canada says preliminary data indicates 29 areas in Alberta broke records for warmest temperatures ever recorded on July 10.

You can view the temperatures reached in all 29 areas where preliminary data indicates they broke July 10 records at the bottom of this article.

“A ridge of high pressure brought record-setting heat to much of Alberta on Wednesday,” the weather agency confirmed. In the Brooks area, the temperature surpassed the 37 C mark.

On Wednesday, Alberta Wildfire officials posted on social media that they were expecting “extreme heat will cause challenging conditions for firefighters.”

“We are expecting growth on out-of-control fires in northern Alberta.”

Because of the increasing wildfire risk and the many active wildfires burning across the province, the Alberta government implemented a fire ban on Wednesday for the entire forest protection area.

Health officials have warned that people and animals should limit their time outdoors while the heat warning is in place and monitor for symptoms of heat-related illness.

Melissa Story, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, said conditions are very hot for wildland firefighters this week and that the organization adjusts as best it can.

“Sometimes firefighters will start earlier in the day so that their shift is complete earlier,” she explained.

Some Edmonton-area landscapers that Global News spoke with said they adopt the same strategy.

Troy Fougere said his crew will sometimes start a little earlier when it is very hot so they can leave work earlier.

“It gets way too hot around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.,” he said, adding his crews take more breaks, drink lots of water and try to spend as much time as they can in the shade.

In the Edmonton area, the city set a new record for the warmest July 10 temperature in its history on Wednesday at just over 36 C.

In downtown Edmonton, where the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is taking place, people serving food to festival-goers spoke about the heat.

Ketsara Sungnhoung works in a mini doughnut truck at the site and said the temperature reached 40 C in her workspace.

“It’s getting hot but thank God we have an A/C system in there,” said Jad Chehayab, who was working in a donair truck.

Alberta heat records unofficially broken on July 10

Airdrie area

New record of 34.2 C

Old record of 34.0 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca area

New record of 33.7 C

Old record of 33.0 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Barrhead area

New record of 34.8 C

Old record of 32.8 C set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge area

New record of 32.8 C

Old record of 31.7 C set in 1959

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Brooks area

New record of 37.3 C

Old record of 36.7 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose area

New record of 33.5 C

Old record of 32.4 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm area

New record of 35.5 C

Old record of 35.0 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake area

New record of 34.3 C

Old record of 33.8 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Crowsnest area

New record of 31.9 C

Old record of 31.7 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller area

New record of 36.4 C

Old record of 36.0 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton area

New record of 36.2 C

Old record of 33.5 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton International Airport area

New record of 34.3 C

Old record of 31.6 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson area

New record of 35.4 C

Old record of 31.4 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Grande Prairie area

New record of 34.2 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 1975

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of 30.9 C

Old record of 28.5 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper area

New record of 35.4 C

Old record of 33.9 C set in 1926

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lloydminster area

New record of 33.1 C

Old record of 32.4 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Lacombe area

New record of 34.9 C

Old record of 33.0 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Milk River area

New record of 34.9 C

Old record of 34.0 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg area

New record of 32.7 C

Old record of 30.8 C set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Deer area

New record of 34.3 C

Old record of 33.9 C set in 1906

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek area

New record of 31.6 C

Old record of 31.1 C set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House area

New record of 35.2 C

Old record of 32.1 C set in 1985

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake area

New record of 32.4 C

Old record of 31.4 C set in 2002

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain area

New record of 35.5 C

Old record of 32.2 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre area

New record of 33.9 C

Old record of 31.0 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Vegreville area

New record of 33.4 C

Old record of 32.9 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area

New record of 36.7 C

Old record of 34.0 C set in 2021

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park area

New record of 33.3 C

Old record of 31.8 C set in 2001

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

— with files from Erik Bay, Global News