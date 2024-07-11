Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

Alberta still under heat warning Thursday after 29 temperature records surpassed a day earlier

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 10:01 am
5 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta will see more frequent extreme weather: Environment Canada'
Alberta will see more frequent extreme weather: Environment Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 10, 2024) The intense heat much of Alberta is currently experiencing could become more common because of climate change, according to experts at Environment Canada. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.
While temperatures in much of Alberta were expected to cool slightly compared with a day earlier, the entire province remained under a heat warning on Thursday morning.

Wednesday proved to be a scorching hot day as meteorologists predicted, and Environment and Climate Change Canada says preliminary data indicates 29 areas in Alberta broke records for warmest temperatures ever recorded on July 10.

You can view the temperatures reached in all 29 areas where preliminary data indicates they broke July 10 records at the bottom of this article.

“A ridge of high pressure brought record-setting heat to much of Alberta on Wednesday,” the weather agency confirmed. In the Brooks area, the temperature surpassed the 37 C mark.

  • Calgary was under a heat warning along with other parts of Alberta on July 10, 2024.

On Wednesday, Alberta Wildfire officials posted on social media that they were expecting “extreme heat will cause challenging conditions for firefighters.”

“We are expecting growth on out-of-control fires in northern Alberta.”

Because of the increasing wildfire risk and the many active wildfires burning across the province, the Alberta government implemented a fire ban on Wednesday for the entire forest protection area.

Health officials have warned that people and animals should limit their time outdoors while the heat warning is in place and monitor for symptoms of heat-related illness.

Click to play video: 'Keeping your pets cool during Edmonton’s heat wave'
Keeping your pets cool during Edmonton’s heat wave

Melissa Story, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, said conditions are very hot for wildland firefighters this week and that the organization adjusts as best it can.

“Sometimes firefighters will start earlier in the day so that their shift is complete earlier,” she explained.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Some Edmonton-area landscapers that Global News spoke with said they adopt the same strategy.

Troy Fougere said his crew will sometimes start a little earlier when it is very hot so they can leave work earlier.

“It gets way too hot around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.,” he said, adding his crews take more breaks, drink lots of water and try to spend as much time as they can in the shade.

Click to play video: 'Outdoor workers in Edmonton taking precautions to stay safe in the heat'
Outdoor workers in Edmonton taking precautions to stay safe in the heat

In the Edmonton area, the city set a new record for the warmest July 10 temperature in its history on Wednesday at just over 36 C.

In downtown Edmonton, where the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is taking place, people serving food to festival-goers spoke about the heat.

Ketsara Sungnhoung works in a mini doughnut truck at the site and said the temperature reached 40 C in her workspace.

“It’s getting hot but thank God we have an A/C system in there,” said Jad Chehayab, who was working in a donair truck.

Alberta heat records unofficially broken on July 10

Airdrie area
New record of 34.2 C
Old record of 34.0 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Athabasca area
New record of 33.7 C
Old record of 33.0 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1900

Barrhead area
New record of 34.8 C
Old record of 32.8 C set in 2012
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Beaverlodge area
New record of 32.8 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1959
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Brooks area
New record of 37.3 C
Old record of 36.7 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Camrose area
New record of 33.5 C
Old record of 32.4 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Claresholm area
New record of 35.5 C
Old record of 35.0 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake area
New record of 34.3 C
Old record of 33.8 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Crowsnest area
New record of 31.9 C
Old record of 31.7 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Drumheller area
New record of 36.4 C
Old record of 36.0 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Edmonton area
New record of 36.2 C
Old record of 33.5 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1880

Edmonton International Airport area
New record of 34.3 C
Old record of 31.6 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 31.4 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Grande Prairie area
New record of 34.2 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 1975
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek area
New record of 30.9 C
Old record of 28.5 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Jasper area
New record of 35.4 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 1926
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lloydminster area
New record of 33.1 C
Old record of 32.4 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Lacombe area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 33.0 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Milk River area
New record of 34.9 C
Old record of 34.0 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg area
New record of 32.7 C
Old record of 30.8 C set in 2002
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Deer area
New record of 34.3 C
Old record of 33.9 C set in 1906
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek area
New record of 31.6 C
Old record of 31.1 C set in 2002
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Rocky Mountain House area
New record of 35.2 C
Old record of 32.1 C set in 1985
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Slave Lake area
New record of 32.4 C
Old record of 31.4 C set in 2002
Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Stony Plain area
New record of 35.5 C
Old record of 32.2 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Sundre area
New record of 33.9 C
Old record of 31.0 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Vegreville area
New record of 33.4 C
Old record of 32.9 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright area
New record of 36.7 C
Old record of 34.0 C set in 2021
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park area
New record of 33.3 C
Old record of 31.8 C set in 2001
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

— with files from Erik Bay, Global News

Click to play video: 'Calgarians finding ways to cool down during heat warning'
Calgarians finding ways to cool down during heat warning
