Manitoba Moose to start season with road trip

The Manitoba Moose will have to wait a little longer than usual to play in front of the home fans next season as the club will start the campaign with a road trip.

The American Hockey League announced the home openers for all 32 teams on Wednesday and the Moose will be the last team in the league to play a home game.

The Moose will open their 25th anniversary season in the Iowa Wild’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12. The Moose won’t play on home ice for another two full weeks with their first contest at the Canada Life Centre scheduled for Oct. 26 against the Rockford IceHogs in another divisional matchup.

The complete AHL schedule will be revealed on Thursday.

