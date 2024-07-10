Port Moody introducing pay parking in 5 areas including Rocky Point Park

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in Port Moody will have to open their wallets to park in several areas in the community, starting this year.

The City of Port Moody says it will be implementing pay parking at five popular spots in an effort to regulate parking space.

The goal is to improve the turnover of parking spaces for increased availability for those wishing to visit the areas.

View image in full screen A map of the parking changes coming to Port Moody. City of Port Moody

The city will be introducing pay parking in five areas:

Rocky Point Park parking lots

Esplanade Avenue from Rocky Point Park to Murray Street

Murray Street from Columbia Street to Williams Street (not including the Rocky Point Park Off-Leash Dog Park parking lot)

Suter Brook Village: commercial parking on Morrisey Street and Suter Brook Way; and Capilano Rd between Morrissey Rd and the start of the bridge

Ungless Way from Noons Creek Drive to Guildford Way

Fees will be $2.50 per hour in the summer and $1.50 per hour in the low season.

The city said the new pay parking will also encourage people, especially locals, to leave their vehicles at home.

Revenue generated from parking fees will go towards covering operational costs for the parking system and “other city services.”

The city said the pay parking has been in the works for quite some time, as the idea began in May 2023. Initially, pay parking was proposed in a one-year trial at four locations.

Although that did not pass, city staff were directed to research pay parking at select areas to push the program forward.

Currently, the city is working with a vendor to develop the pay parking system.

The pay parking is set to begin in September.