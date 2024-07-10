Brantford mayor Kevin Davis to step down in August to join Ontario tribunal

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Brantford, Ont. is set to step down after almost six years on the job to join a provincial judicial agency.

Kevin Davis says his decision to depart as Brantford’s top politician was due to “a once-in-a-career opportunity” that would allow him to return to his “roots as a lawyer” and to spend more time with family and his grandchildren.

“Over the past two terms, we have achieved remarkable milestones together,” Davis wrote in a statement.

“From revitalizing our downtown core to enhancing our infrastructure and fostering economic growth, our collective efforts have significantly improved the quality of life for all Brantford residents.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Davis began practicing employment, family, and personal injury law almost four decades ago at Waterous Holden Amey Hitchon LLP in Brantford. He became a partner in the firm in 1983.

Story continues below advertisement

His political career started when he served as an Alderman for Brantford’s Ward 2 between 1985 and 1991.

He also held posts as governor of Mohawk College, president of the Brantford-Brant Chamber of Commerce and the Brantford Boys and Girls Club, and chairman of the city’s Economic Development Board before elected mayor in October 2018.

A recount by hand in the spring of 2023 would confirm his second term after tallying 9,223 votes to beat out runner-up Dave Wrobel by just 10 votes.

In a Facebook post, Davis said repurposing the Old Federal building into a new City Hall, implementing a downtown renewal strategy and bringing the OHL’s Bulldogs to the municipality from Hamilton are highlights during his mayoralty.

“Even as I step into this new chapter, my commitment to Brantford remains unwavering,” Davis added.

“I will continue to champion our city both here and across Ontario, working to raise the brand of this amazing community and ensure its prosperous future.”

Davis will now join the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) in August, one of the 13 tribunals in Ontario.

The LAT adjudicates applications and resolves disputes concerning compensation claims and licensing activities regulated by the provincial government.