Crime

Winnipeg cops seek driver in June hit-and-run that put woman in hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 2:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, which they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident last month. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, which they say was involved in a hit-and-run incident last month. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run last month.

Police said the incident took place just before noon on June 25, at Main Street and James Avenue, when an 18-year-old woman got off a bus, intent on crossing the street and was hit by a south-bound Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver didn’t stop, police said, and the woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Traffic division investigators are trying to track down the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

Driver in custody after hit and run that killed Winnipeg cyclist: police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

