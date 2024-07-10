Winnipeg cops seek driver in June hit-and-run that put woman in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run last month.

Police said the incident took place just before noon on June 25, at Main Street and James Avenue, when an 18-year-old woman got off a bus, intent on crossing the street and was hit by a south-bound Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver didn’t stop, police said, and the woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Traffic division investigators are trying to track down the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).