Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan puts moratorium on wild boar farms, toughens regulations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan government has put a moratorium on new wild boar farms after decades of expanding feral swine populations. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government has put a moratorium on new wild boar farms after decades of expanding feral swine populations. PRO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government has put a moratorium on new wild boar farms after decades of expanding feral swine populations.

The province also says existing farms will require licensing and regular inspection.

Toby Tschetter, the chair of Sask Pork, says the regulations will help the industry respond to animal escapes and potential disease outbreaks.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Research from the University of Saskatchewan says wild pigs — a mix of wild boar and domestic swine — became a problem in the 1990s, when many escaped livestock farms and adapted to the Prairies.

Trending Now

The research says the animals have grown their territory at a rate of nine per cent per year in Canada, threatening native species, such as nesting birds, deer, agricultural crops and farm livestock.

It says the pigs have also adapted to frigid temperatures and can breed in any season.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices