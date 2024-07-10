Student housing headed to Okanagan College’s Penticton campus

Send this page to someone via email

By 2026, students attending Penticton, B.C.’s Okanagan College campus will have access to on-campus housing.

“Having an affordable place to live and the supports that come through student housing is going to be a game-changer for learners in the South Okanagan and throughout the Interior who want to attend our Penticton campus,” Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College, said.

“This new building will make attending post-secondary programs more possible for more students, whether they are studying and training for careers in health care, trades, science and technology, or business.”

The building will have 101 student beds in 89 units. The building will be constructed using mass-timber elements while meeting Step 4 of the B.C. Energy Step Code. The total project cost is $24 million, with the provincial government providing $23.5 million and Okanagan College the remaining $500,000. The project is expected to be complete and ready for students by fall 2026.

“Secure, stable and affordable housing is at the heart of helping students thrive, while also reducing demand on the local market for rental housing,” said Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development.

“Having more housing available at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus will allow more students to access education with fewer barriers and is one more way we’re helping build a brighter future by investing in people in our communities.”

Okanagan College has three projects opening this fall on other campuses. In September, students will be moving into a 216-bed project in Kelowna, a 60-bed project on the Salmon Arm campus and a 100-bed project on the Vernon campus.