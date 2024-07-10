‘Unforeseen challenges’ spur cancellation of 2024 edition of popular air show northwest of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta International Airshow, which had been scheduled to take place at the Villeneuve Airport northwest of Edmonton next month, has been cancelled.

“This beloved non-profit event, which relies heavily on the support of its partners, has faced unforeseen challenges this year both in funding and in getting assets that would make the show successful,” organizers said in a statement.

“Despite coming off a great show last year and starting early to build a bigger, better show for this year, we found that assets were not available due to the many shows on Canadian Forces bases to celebrate the RCAF 100.”

Organizers of the Villeneuve Airport show said their event was to have the RAF Red Arrow and Snowbirds perform but both teams were “allocated to other venues,” resulting in waning support from the event’s partners.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“As a team, we explored every available avenue to secure alternative assets and means of funding,” the Alberta International Airshow organizer said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to secure them in time.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our commitment to delivering a top-quality experience to our fans has always been our No. 1 priority, and we are deeply saddened that we cannot go ahead as planned this year.”

Organizers noted they are already looking at potential options for a possible event in 2025. They added that the Villeaero Aerospace and Logistics Conference will return next year.

The air show was cancelled in 2019 because of weather and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also did not go forward in 2022.