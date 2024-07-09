Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Weather warning for wind, thunderstorms issued for Central Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Staying safe in hot weather'
Staying safe in hot weather
WATCH: A first-hand experience for a group of hikers about the dangers associated with heat. They were hiking in the North Okanagan when they came across another hiker showing signs of heat stroke. Ben Low-On has more on what they experienced and some tips on how to stay safe in this hot weather.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in the Central Okanagan have not one, but two weather warnings to contend with.

The first is for the obvious: Heat, and plenty of it, with temperatures expected to crowd 40 C.

Environment Canada was projecting a high of 39 C for Kelowna and a 30-per cent chance of showers.

The national weather agency then added a special weather statement for the region, saying conditions are favourable for thunderstorms to develop over ridge tops in the afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: July 8, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: July 8, 2024

“When these thunderstorms move eastward toward the valley, downdrafts from these storms could produce strong gusty winds up to 70 km/h,” it said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“People boating over Okanagan Lake should exercise extra caution.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The alert is only for the Central Okanagan, and not the North or South.

The BC Wildfire Service says a cold front will sweep across the northern part of the province on Wednesday, and that it could generate strong winds, thunderstorms and possible dry lightning.

“New wildfire starts are anticipated, particularly in northern regions,” said BCWS.

In a later tweet, it said, “Southern portions of B.C. will be less impacted by the cold front across northern regions this week, although the Southern and Central Interior may experience increased winds and isolated dry lightning.”

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices