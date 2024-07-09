Weather warning for wind, thunderstorms issued for Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the Central Okanagan have not one, but two weather warnings to contend with.

The first is for the obvious: Heat, and plenty of it, with temperatures expected to crowd 40 C.

Environment Canada was projecting a high of 39 C for Kelowna and a 30-per cent chance of showers.

The national weather agency then added a special weather statement for the region, saying conditions are favourable for thunderstorms to develop over ridge tops in the afternoon.

“When these thunderstorms move eastward toward the valley, downdrafts from these storms could produce strong gusty winds up to 70 km/h,” it said.

“People boating over Okanagan Lake should exercise extra caution.”

The alert is only for the Central Okanagan, and not the North or South.

The BC Wildfire Service says a cold front will sweep across the northern part of the province on Wednesday, and that it could generate strong winds, thunderstorms and possible dry lightning.

“New wildfire starts are anticipated, particularly in northern regions,” said BCWS.

In a later tweet, it said, “Southern portions of B.C. will be less impacted by the cold front across northern regions this week, although the Southern and Central Interior may experience increased winds and isolated dry lightning.”