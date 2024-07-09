Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s northwest after officers were called for reports of a woman in medical distress on Tuesday.

According to a news release, calls came in at around 1:10 p.m. and officers arrived at a residence in the 4600 block of 73rd Street Northwest.

Police said they located the woman but she died from her injuries despite lifesaving efforts from emergency crews on the scene.

The CPS’ homicide unit is now investigating the incident, the release said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Police said no additional details are available at this time because the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.