Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant with her first baby

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during "An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies" FYC event at The Grove on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during "An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies" FYC event at The Grove on May 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced she’s pregnant and will welcome her first child into the world early next year.

“I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now, and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard, 32, said in a YouTube video shared on Tuesday, confirming that the dad is boyfriend Ken Urker.

She said the baby was “not planned,” but that she and Urker “are both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

She also shared a series of maternity photos to Instagram at the same time, where the smiling couple showed off sonogram images and a tiny sweater to the camera.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving more than eight years behind bars for her role in the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine (Dee Dee) Blanchard.

In childhood, Dee Dee convinced her daughter and everyone else, including her doctors, that Blanchard had numerous chronic health problems, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and brain damage.

It’s believed Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder that involves a caregiver projecting diagnoses or inducing symptoms in a dependent.

At 23, Blanchard asked her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, whom she met online, to kill her mother. Godejohn fatally stabbed Dee Dee 17 times while she slept. He is serving life in prison for the 2015 crime.

Click to play video: 'Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison 8 years after mother’s murder'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison 8 years after mother’s murder

Blanchard and Urker were previously in a relationship while she was behind bars, but called it quits in 2019. Blanchard started another relationship with pen pal Ryan Anderson while serving time, and the pair married while she was an inmate in 2022, but divorced in April of this year, just five months after she was released.

She confirmed she was back together with Urker shortly after filing for divorce from Anderson.

Click to play video: 'Gypsy Rose: Life after Lock up (trailer)'
Gypsy Rose: Life after Lock up (trailer)
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

