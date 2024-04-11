Gypsy Rose Blanchard files for divorce from estranged husband

Send this page to someone via email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who spent eight years behind bars for her role in the murder of her abusive mother, has officially filed for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson.

The ex-couple was married for less than two years. Blanchard and Anderson, both 37, wed in 2022 while Blanchard was serving time for second-degree murder at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Blanchard filed for divorce on Monday, though the grounds for filing are not yet public.

Before Monday, Blanchard announced on her personal Facebook page in March that she would be separating from Anderson.

The news came about three months after Blanchard’s prison release.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents, down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote, according to People magazine. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart.”

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchard has otherwise not spoken publicly about the divorce.

Anderson, who is a special-education teacher from Louisiana, posted a TikTok video on Sunday thanking his social media followers for the “support and nice messages.”

“I’m just living my life, guys,” Anderson said, adding that he was at a friend’s house to watch WrestleMania.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anderson said people will “really see what happened” between he and Blanchard in an upcoming Lifetime special that will document Blanchard’s life after prison.

The couple met after Anderson sent Blanchard a letter while she was an inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

In the days after announcing the separation, Blanchard was spotted in Louisiana getting matching tattoos with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The pair became engaged in 2018 while Blanchard was imprisoned, but called it off the following year.

After Blanchard’s prison release, she grew a large social media following and starred in a docuseries called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Last month, Blanchard deleted several of her social media accounts in what she said was an effort to protect her privacy. In a since-deleted TikTok video, Blanchard said she felt “regret” for her post-prison press tour and apologized “to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability.”

Story continues below advertisement

7:18 Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on past with mother, future with husband

Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard?

Blanchard, an abuse victim, was originally handed a 10-year sentence after she encouraged her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in June 2015.

For years, Blanchard was led to believe by her mother that she had numerous serious diseases, including leukemia, muscular dystrophy and brain damage. Gypsy underwent numerous surgeries, used a wheelchair and an oxygen tank and often believed she was fighting for her life.

After Gypsy’s arrest it revealed that Dee Dee had fabricated the list of health conditions. It is widely believed Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder that involves a caregiver projecting diagnoses or inducing symptoms in a dependent.

During her trial, Gypsy admitted that she asked Godejohn, who she met in 2012 on a Christian dating website, to kill her mother. Godejohn fatally stabbed Dee Dee 17 times while she slept in her home where she and Gypsy lived together. During the attack, Gypsy waited in the home’s bathroom with her ears covered.

Story continues below advertisement

Blanchard was granted parole in September after serving 85 per cent of her sentence.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison for the murder. He will not be granted parole.