Manitoba RCMP to provide details on child exploitation investigation that led to 65 charges

Manitoba RCMP are set to provide more details about an investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking that has led to seven arrests and 65 charges.

Insp. Shawn Pike of the RCMP’s major crime services and Const. Kirandeep Hira of the internet child exploitation (ICE) unit will speak to media Tuesday morning from the Mounties’ D Division headquarters in Winnipeg.

They’ll be joined by divisional human trafficking co-ordinator Staff Sgt. Tara Clelland, as well as Sharilyn Know, mayor of Portage la Prairie.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page at 11:15 a.m.