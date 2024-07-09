Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP to provide details on child exploitation investigation that led to 65 charges

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
An exterior view of the RCMP's 'D' Division headquarters on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News / File
Manitoba RCMP are set to provide more details about an investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking that has led to seven arrests and 65 charges.

Insp. Shawn Pike of the RCMP’s major crime services and Const. Kirandeep Hira of the internet child exploitation (ICE) unit will speak to media Tuesday morning from the Mounties’ D Division headquarters in Winnipeg.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They’ll be joined by divisional human trafficking co-ordinator Staff Sgt. Tara Clelland, as well as Sharilyn Know, mayor of Portage la Prairie.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page at 11:15 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes'
Manitoba RCMP share tips to identify, prevent youth from falling for human trafficking schemes
