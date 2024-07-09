A dozen people groped at popular water park in Moncton, man arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after police responded to a sexual assault call at the Magic Mountain water park in Moncton, where at least 12 people were said to be impacted.

In a release, New Brunswick RCMP said officers learned that a man was groping people as he was walking around the park.

“There were at least 12 victims, some of whom were under the age of 16,” police said in a statement.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, who police say is from India but currently residing in Halifax, and arrested him without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 24.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims,” Sgt. Sylvette Hebert, of the Codiac Regional RCMP, said in the release.

“We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended this location on July 7. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed.”

The investigation is ongoing.