Manitoba duo bound for Paris Summer Olympics in volleyball

Two more Manitobans are headed to Paris after being chosen for Canada’s Olympic men’s volleyball team.

Steinbach’s Eric Loeppky and Winnipeg’s Luke Herr will both represent their country on sports’ biggest stage.

It’ll be the first Olympic appearance for both athletes.

Loeppky, 25, has been playing professionally in Italy. He’s a six-foot-five-inch outside hitter who was the Canada West player of the year with the Trinity Western University Spartans in 2017.

Herr, 29, played university volleyball for the Manitoba Bisons and the setter has been playing pro in Greece.

Brandon’s Schad Richea will also attend the Olympics as the team’s athletic therapist.

The Olympic indoor volleyball competition begins on July 27.

That’s now six Manitobans who will wear the maple leaf later this month in France. Winnipeg’s Skylar Park qualified for her second Olympics in Taekwondo. Oak Bluff’s Tyler Mislawchuk will race in the triathlon for the third straight Olympic Games. Winnipeg’s Kelsey Wog will be swimming in the pool and Winnipeg’s Shae La Roche is once again on Canada’s Olympic women’s water polo team.

Rower Abby Dent of Kenora has also qualified for the Summer Games.

The Olympics begin on Friday, July 26.