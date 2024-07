See more sharing options

A 61-year-old boater who went missing since Friday was found dead in Peter Pond Lake Saturday, according to Sask. RCMP.

The man was found in water by Buffalo Narrows RCMP with his boat idling nearby.

RCMP said his family has been notified.