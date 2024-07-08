Missing paddleboarder found dead: Outlook RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was paddleboarding over the weekend at Douglas Provincial Park on Lake Diefenbaker was found dead.

Outlook, Sask., RCMP received a report of a missing paddleboarder on Sunday afternoon.

“Investigation determined an adult male entered the water and did not emerge,” a release read.

“The male was recovered from the water later in the afternoon and was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.”

Police stated they are not providing the age and home community of the man at this time as next of kin notification is ongoing.

The Elbow Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team assisted at the scene.