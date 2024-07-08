Menu

Canada

Missing paddleboarder found dead: Outlook RCMP

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
Two people are dead after their boat capsized on Lake Diefenbaker as severe storms swept through Saskatchewan on Thursday evening. View image in full screen
A man who was reported missing was paddleboarding on Lake Diefenbaker at Douglas Provincial Park was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. Rebekah Lesko / Global News
A man who was paddleboarding over the weekend at Douglas Provincial Park on Lake Diefenbaker was found dead.

Outlook, Sask., RCMP received a report of a missing paddleboarder on Sunday afternoon.

“Investigation determined an adult male entered the water and did not emerge,” a release read.

“The male was recovered from the water later in the afternoon and was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.”

Police stated they are not providing the age and home community of the man at this time as next of kin notification is ongoing.

The Elbow Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team assisted at the scene.

