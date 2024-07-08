Warnings renewed as summer heat baking much of B.C. intensifies

Send this page to someone via email

A heat wave blistering much of south and central British Columbia is expected to continue through the week, Environment Canada is warning.

Heat warnings remain in effect for many parts of B.C., including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Southern Interior and much of Vancouver Island.

Metro Vancouver also issued an air quality advisory on Monday for the region’s northeast and southeast, along with the Fraser Valley due to ground-level ozone (smog).

On the South Coast, temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit the low- to mid-30s, with nighttime highs in the mid- to high-teens.

Temperatures should be cooler near the water.

Temperatures in the Southern Interior are forecast to rise above 40 C this week.

The heat is forecast to peak on Tuesday, though won’t fully break in the days to come.

“We are projecting temperatures to ease off ever so slightly but still be speaking to about eight to nine degrees above seasonal for the remainder of the week, so those are just shy of the heat warning criteria,” Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.

“But they are not looking to remain or go below seasonal values which would be 26 C during the daytime and 11 C overnight. That is probably true well into the forecast probably until the end of July at the earliest.”

A summary from Environment Canada shows 22 daily high-temperature records fell across the province on Sunday, including one that had stood for almost 120 years.

The mercury hit 38.3 C in the Kamloops area, breaking the previous record of 35.6 for July 7 set in 1906.

Environment Canada is urging the public to watch for the signs of heat illness, including heavy sweating, rash, cramps, fainting, high body temperature and the worsening of some health conditions.

People are advised to seek places to cool off, including tree-shaded areas, pools and splash pads, and air-conditioned spaces such as public buildings.

Metro Vancouver is also urging people to limit their outdoor activities due to the poor air quality.

— with files from the Canadian Press