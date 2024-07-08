Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces murder charge after woman found dead in Brantford home: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Police in Brantford have described the death of a woman July 5, 2024 as 'suspicious' while they have also taken a man in custody. View image in full screen
Police in Brantford have described the death of a woman July 5, 2024 as 'suspicious' while they have also taken a man in custody. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman last week in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say the 40-year-old was found lifeless around noon on Friday at an east-end residence on Hampton Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect, also from Brantford, was arrested in the home not long after the body was found.

“The male was in medical distress and transported to hospital for treatment,” Brantford police added in a statement.

Detectives said the victim and the accused knew each other and that there was no threat to public safety.

“Next of kin notifications have been completed and out of compassion for the families, the names of the deceased and accused will not be released,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices