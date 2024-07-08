Man faces murder charge after woman found dead in Brantford home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman last week in Brantford, Ont.

Investigators say the 40-year-old was found lifeless around noon on Friday at an east-end residence on Hampton Street.

The suspect, also from Brantford, was arrested in the home not long after the body was found.

“The male was in medical distress and transported to hospital for treatment,” Brantford police added in a statement.

Detectives said the victim and the accused knew each other and that there was no threat to public safety.

“Next of kin notifications have been completed and out of compassion for the families, the names of the deceased and accused will not be released,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said.