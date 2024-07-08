Menu

Canada

Search underway for missing 10-year-old N.B. boy last seen on dirt bike

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 8'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 8
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.
Search efforts are underway in New Brunswick over the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy.

In a release from the province’s RCMP on Monday, police say Chase Swinamer was last seen Sunday on Grand Lake Road in the community of Doaktown at about 3 p.m.

“He was driving an orange Coleman dirt bike with a milk crate attached,” police said in a statement, adding that he was first reported missing on Sunday.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Police said 10-year-old Chase Swinamer was last seen Sunday afternoon at about 3:00 p.m. on Grand Lake Road in the community of Doaktown.
Police said 10-year-old Chase Swinamer was last seen Sunday afternoon at about 3:00 p.m. on Grand Lake Road in the community of Doaktown. RCMP New Brunswick
Swinamer — who was last seen wearing a black helmet, shorts, and a T-shirt — is said to be 4-feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said people living in the Doaktown region can expect an increased police presence during the search as Ground Search and Rescue teams help officers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Police are also asking residents to check their properties for any sign of the missing youth, or anything that may appear out of place,” the RCMP release concluded.

Anyone with information on the location of the 10-year-old is being asked to contact the Blackville RCMP Detachment at 506-843-9400.

