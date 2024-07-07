Menu

Crime

Edmonton police search for man who assaulted, robbed pair of sex workers

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police want the public’s help identifying a male suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a pair of sex workers on Saturday, July 6, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police want the public’s help identifying a male suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a pair of sex workers on Saturday, July 6, 2024. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
Police in Edmonton are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a pair of sex workers.

According to investigators, the man initially contacted both women through a website and made arrangements to meet for sexual services.

The Edmonton Police Service said the man met with a 30-year-old woman around 7 a.m. on Saturday at an “online rental suite” in central Edmonton.

“Shortly thereafter, the male violently attacked the woman rendering her unconscious,” EPS said in a news release.

“The complainant awoke a short time later with significant injuries. The male suspect also reportedly stole cash, a wallet with the woman’s identification and her cell phone, before fleeing the scene.”

In the second incident, police believe the same man arranged to meet a 27-year-old woman for sexual services around 7:50 a.m. in a hotel suite on the south side.

Story continues below advertisement

Following their meet-up, EPS said the woman walked the man to the door, where he violently attacked the woman, also rendering her unconscious.

After regaining consciousness, the woman noticed the suspect had stolen cash, her wallet and her cell phone, police said.

Investigators are now releasing photos of the man and the vehicle he drove while leaving both scenes.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2018 to 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline.

“Detectives believe there may be additional complainants who have been assaulted and/or robbed by this male suspect and are encouraging them to contact police,” EPS said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Edmonton police believe the male suspect was driving a 2018 to 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline. View image in full screen
Edmonton police believe the male suspect was driving a 2018 to 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

