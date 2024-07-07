Vernon Sun Valley Cruise-In draws thousands to Polson Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C.’s Polson Park was transformed into the ultimate car show on Sunday, complete with a pin-up contest, an awards ceremony and more.

Several pin-ups were dolled up just in time to take a tour through the decades at the 26th annual Vernon Sun Valley Cruise-in.

Teresa Makus , whose pin-up name is Shelby Dawn, says it takes a great personality and style to win.

“It’s about the makeup, the hair, the dress and the added little touches you can put into it,” said Markus.

The annual Vernon Sun Valley Cruise-In is more than just a car show. It draws thousands of people to see hundreds of cars and doubles as a fundraiser.

“We donate to NONA North Okanagan Neurological Association, Vernon Lions Club, Okanagan Hospice House and just recently we did our fourth one which was School District 22 for the automotive program,” said Stephanie Everitt, Vernon Sun Valley Cruise-In chair.

“And another one is Toonies for Tummies.”

More than 500 classic cars, hot rods, custom builds and more have brought out car lovers of all ages, including eight-year-old Parker Witzky who attended his first car show in Vernon.

“It’s pretty cool for my understanding for a guy that doesn’t drive cars,” said Witzky.

This year organizers hope to raise at least $5,000 for their chosen charities that’s raised through the registration fees for the cars on display.