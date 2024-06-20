Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Peach City Beach Cruise: Okanagan’s largest car show this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peach City Beach Cruise draws thousands of people to Penticton'
Peach City Beach Cruise draws thousands of people to Penticton
It's another busy weekend in our valley and there's a lot going on in Penticton. Sydney Morton stopped by the Peach City Beach Cruise to find out which oldies are new this year. – Jun 24, 2023
Big crowds, hundreds of hotrods and sunshine will gather in Penticton this weekend for the largest annual car show in the Okanagan.

The Peach City Beach Cruise annually draws between 600 and 800 vehicles from B.C., the Prairies and the Pacific Northwest.

So far, 700 vehicles have been registered for this year’s event, June 21-23, which will once again take place along the gorgeous, one-mile strip of Lakeshore Drive.

Click to play video: 'Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands'
Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands

As usual, the city will close some roads and parks to accommodate the massive influx of people and vehicles.

In 2023, organizers estimated that the three-day event — which also acts as a charitable fundraiser and gives out best-in-show trophies — drew around 10,000 people.

Further, hundreds of vehicles are once again expected to cruise from Skaha Park East on Friday, beginning at 5:15 p.m., along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road through the city to Lakeshore Drive.

“Drivers heading downtown should anticipate multiple road closures and limited parking availability,” the City of Penticton warned.

The closures include shutting down nearly all of Lakeshore Drive from Friday morning to midnight on Saturday.

The weather forecast for the weekend will be sunny and warm, with Environment Canada predicting sunny skies and highs of 26 to 28 C.

More information about the car show is available online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

