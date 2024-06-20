Peach City Beach Cruise: Okanagan’s largest car show this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Big crowds, hundreds of hotrods and sunshine will gather in Penticton this weekend for the largest annual car show in the Okanagan.

The Peach City Beach Cruise annually draws between 600 and 800 vehicles from B.C., the Prairies and the Pacific Northwest.

So far, 700 vehicles have been registered for this year’s event, June 21-23, which will once again take place along the gorgeous, one-mile strip of Lakeshore Drive.

1:24 Peach City Beach Cruise draws tens of thousands

As usual, the city will close some roads and parks to accommodate the massive influx of people and vehicles.

In 2023, organizers estimated that the three-day event — which also acts as a charitable fundraiser and gives out best-in-show trophies — drew around 10,000 people.

Further, hundreds of vehicles are once again expected to cruise from Skaha Park East on Friday, beginning at 5:15 p.m., along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road through the city to Lakeshore Drive.

“Drivers heading downtown should anticipate multiple road closures and limited parking availability,” the City of Penticton warned.

The closures include shutting down nearly all of Lakeshore Drive from Friday morning to midnight on Saturday.

The weather forecast for the weekend will be sunny and warm, with Environment Canada predicting sunny skies and highs of 26 to 28 C.

More information about the car show is available online.