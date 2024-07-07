Menu

Canada

Sewer line break prompts water restrictions, beach closures in Vernon

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
Map showing areas affected by sewer line break. View image in full screen
Map showing areas affected by sewer line break. City of Vernon
The City of Vernon, B.C., has expanded the number of affected areas following a sewer line break in the Okanagan Landing area on Saturday.

In an update posted Sunday morning, the City said crews are continuing emergency repair work on a broken sanitary sewer line.

Officials are asking residents and visitors living south of the Vernon airport, including Predator Ridge and Eastside Road, to reduce their use of the sanitary sewer system.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Please limit or avoid activities like showering, doing laundry, or using the dishwasher,” the City said in an update.

“Minimizing water use to essential activities only will help reduce the impact on the sanitary sewer system and assist crews in the field making the emergency repairs.”

A public notice remains in place for several Vernon beaches along Okanagan Lake. Several locations from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park will be closed until water quality testing confirms it’s safe for use.

Signs are posted at the affected beaches advising that swimming is not recommended.

