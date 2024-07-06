Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver longshore foremen issue strike notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver longshore foremen issue strike notice'
Vancouver longshore foremen issue strike notice
The BC Maritime Employers Association says ILWU Local 514 has served a notice of intended strike action against DP World Canada that will begin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A union representing ship and dock foremen in British Columbia has issued a 72-hour strike notice against their employer.

The BC Maritime Employers Association says ILWU Local 514 has served a notice of intended strike action against DP World Canada that will begin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The association says ILWU Local 514 served the notice despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board commencing hearings this week to address complaints between it and the union.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union said in a statement last month that 99 per cent of the nearly 600 longshore foremen who voted were against a “final offer” from the employer’s association.

Local 514 president Frank Morena said at the time that DP World Canada told them in December it would unilaterally introduce some automation at its rail intermodal yard at the Centerm port in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

The union said there were other unresolved issues as well, such as improvements to retirement benefits and certain allowances.

Click to play video: 'HandyDART union votes in favour of job action'
HandyDART union votes in favour of job action
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices