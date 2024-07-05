2 dead in highway crash in Smoky Lake County

See more sharing options

Two people were killed in a serious motor vehicle collision in Smoky Lake County Thursday night.

RCMP said at 10:40 p.m., they received reports of a crash on Highway 28 near Range Road 121.

Crews arrived to find two occupants of a Mazda sedan deceased. The occupant of the other vehicle, a GMC 3500, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said a 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man, both from Lac La Biche, were killed.

Police believe the Mazda struck an animal, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic where it struck the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.