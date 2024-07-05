Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

2 dead in highway crash in Smoky Lake County

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 11:08 pm
1 min read
Police in northern Alberta are investigating a fatal collision on a rural highway east of Grande Prairie. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a collision that killed two people on a highway in Smoky Lake County. File/Global News
Two people were killed in a serious motor vehicle collision in Smoky Lake County Thursday night.

RCMP said at 10:40 p.m., they received reports of a crash on Highway 28 near Range Road 121.

Crews arrived to find two occupants of a Mazda sedan deceased. The occupant of the other vehicle, a GMC 3500, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said  a 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man, both  from Lac La Biche, were killed.

Police believe the Mazda struck an animal, causing the vehicle to swerve into oncoming traffic where it struck the truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

