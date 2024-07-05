Summerland resident raises questions over bottle deposit refund

Send this page to someone via email

Summerland, B.C., resident Brook DesHarnais has been collecting and returning bottles as a way to supplement his income for years.

But DesHarnais recently moved from the North Okanagan to Summerland and noticed a two-cent difference in what he was receiving for his bottles.

“I’ve been recycling for three years to take care of my family. I’m on disability right now,” said DesHarnais.

“They tell you that you will only get eight cents per alcohol, aluminum can, and glass containers. That means that the consumer is paying 10 cents for deposit, but we’re only getting back eight cents.”

According to Encorp Pacific, the Summerland depot is independently owned and licensed by the organization. And the depot does provide a full refund for Encorp Pacific containers.

Refillable beer bottles and beer aluminum alcohol containers, though, are not managed by Encorp.

“Refillable beer bottles and beer aluminum alcohol containers are the responsibility of BC Brewers’ Recycled Container Collection Council (BRCCC) and are covered under BRCCC’s Stewardship Plan,” said Encorp Pacific in a statement to Global News.

“Return-It sites that are not licensed by BRCCC may still accept these containers, however, the independently owned and operated depots may only pay a partial deposit refund on the beer bottles and cans as they do not receive compensation from the BRCCC program.”

The depot in Summerland is not licensed by BRCCC. Global News spoke with the owner on Friday who did want to appear on camera, but confirmed they only pay eight cents for those containers.

Although not against any rules, the question DesHarnais has is what happens with the extra two cents from the recycle deposit.

“I want to find out who is responsible for not only enforcing the act, but also who’s getting the two cents because somebody is making a profit here off of the fact that the consumer is not getting their 10 cents back,” he said.

Global News did reach out to BC Brewers’ for more information, but we have not received a response yet.