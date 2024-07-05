Menu

Crime

Partner charged with murder after woman stabbed in south Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
FILE. Edmonton police are calling a fatal stabbing on July 3 a domestic violence incident. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Charges have been laid against the male partner of a 33-year-old woman who died after a serious assault in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police arrived at the home near 3rd Avenue and 42nd Street SW at around 5 a.m. and found the woman with life-threatening injuries. EMS responded, but she was declared dead.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined she was stabbed to death.

The woman’s partner was taken into custody shortly after she died, police said.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of “multiple children related to both the victim and the accused,” has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said those children were in the home at the time.

In a news release Friday, police said, “this homicide was a domestic violence incident.”

