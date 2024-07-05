Partner charged with murder after woman stabbed in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against the male partner of a 33-year-old woman who died after a serious assault in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police arrived at the home near 3rd Avenue and 42nd Street SW at around 5 a.m. and found the woman with life-threatening injuries. EMS responded, but she was declared dead.

An autopsy completed on Friday determined she was stabbed to death.

The woman’s partner was taken into custody shortly after she died, police said.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been named to protect the identity of “multiple children related to both the victim and the accused,” has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said those children were in the home at the time.

In a news release Friday, police said, “this homicide was a domestic violence incident.”