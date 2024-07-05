Errant fireworks veer into Utah stadium crowd, leaving multiple injured

Send this page to someone via email

What was supposed to be a celebration quickly turned into an emergency situation after stray Fourth of July fireworks at a Utah sports stadium shot into the 45,000-person crowd, leaving several spectators injured.

Video shared to social media showed errant fireworks flying into the stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, about 70 kilometres south of Salt Lake City.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are reportedly injured after a multiple fireworks malfunctioned and shot into the crowd during the opening ceremonie for the 4th of July show 📌#Provo | #Utah Currently, Multiple people are reportedly injured during the national anthem at the… pic.twitter.com/wte89yA2pU — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The fireworks ascended into the air while multiple others hit different points in the crowd, sending up plumes of smoke. The fireworks exploded just after a line of F-22 jets flew over the stadium and were part of the Stadium of Fire show, organized by America’s Freedom Festival.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Local authorities said multiple audience members were sent to hospital for medical attention, but the number that were hit by fireworks and the severity of their injuries is not known.

View image in full screen The crowd reacts after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Several people were injured when fireworks misfired and struck members of the audience inside the football stadium, police said. Isaac Hale / The Deseret News via AP

However, KSL-TV of Salt Lake City reported that one person was hit in the face and seriously injured.

The show was briefly paused while the injured people were removed from the stadium, but it resumed about 15 minutes later.

The organizer shared a statement to X, saying all pyrotechnics were “thoroughly checked” before the show and again after the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Safety is of the utmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics at Stadium of Fire are thoroughly checked before the show, and were rechecked after tonight’s incident. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay. — Freedom Festival (@FreedomFest) July 5, 2024

“Safety is of the utmost importance to us,” the festival posted. “Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay.”

Freedom Festival spokesperson Emory Cook told The Associated Press the company is “still trying to figure out what happened.”

The fireworks that malfunctioned inside the stadium were relatively small compared to the large pyrotechnics used during the show’s finale, Cook said. Those larger fireworks are kept outside the stadium, he said.