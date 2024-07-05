Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Errant fireworks veer into Utah stadium crowd, leaving multiple injured

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '4th of July fireworks accidentally shoot into performers, crowd at stadium in Utah'
4th of July fireworks accidentally shoot into performers, crowd at stadium in Utah
A fireworks mishap at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, during an annual Fourth of July celebration led to multiple injuries and several hospitalizations on Thursday. Eyewitness video shows fireworks shooting into performers on the field and into the stands where people were watching the show.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What was supposed to be a celebration quickly turned into an emergency situation after stray Fourth of July fireworks at a Utah sports stadium shot into the 45,000-person crowd, leaving several spectators injured.

Video shared to social media showed errant fireworks flying into the stands at LaVell Edwards Stadium at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, about 70 kilometres south of Salt Lake City.

Story continues below advertisement

The fireworks ascended into the air while multiple others hit different points in the crowd, sending up plumes of smoke. The fireworks exploded just after a line of F-22 jets flew over the stadium and were part of the Stadium of Fire show, organized by America’s Freedom Festival.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Local authorities said multiple audience members were sent to hospital for medical attention, but the number that were hit by fireworks and the severity of their injuries is not known.

The crowd reacts after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Several people were injured when fireworks misfired and struck members of the audience inside the football stadium, police said. View image in full screen
The crowd reacts after an errant firework exploded among attendees during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. Several people were injured when fireworks misfired and struck members of the audience inside the football stadium, police said. Isaac Hale / The Deseret News via AP

However, KSL-TV of Salt Lake City reported that one person was hit in the face and seriously injured.

The show was briefly paused while the injured people were removed from the stadium, but it resumed about 15 minutes later.

The organizer shared a statement to X, saying all pyrotechnics were “thoroughly checked” before the show and again after the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

“Safety is of the utmost importance to us,” the festival posted. “Our thoughts are with those who were impacted, and we are following up with them to make sure they are okay.”

Freedom Festival spokesperson Emory Cook told The Associated Press the company is “still trying to figure out what happened.”

The fireworks that malfunctioned inside the stadium were relatively small compared to the large pyrotechnics used during the show’s finale, Cook said. Those larger fireworks are kept outside the stadium, he said.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Experts urge caution using fireworks ahead of Canada Day'
Health Matters: Experts urge caution using fireworks ahead of Canada Day
Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices