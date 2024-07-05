Menu

Canada

Sask. RCMP search underway for missing teen after canoe tips

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has recovered a Saskatchewan man’s body from Last Mountain Lake. View image in full screen
The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is searching for a teen boy who went missing at Helene Lake Wednesday. File / Global News
A teenage boy has gone missing on Helene Lake, north of North Battleford, after a canoe tipped near a boat launch on Wednesday.

Turtleford/ Glaslyn RCMP say the boy did not resurface after the canoe tipped around 9:30 p.m. and a search is underway with a remotely piloted aircraft and the underwater recovery team.

Local fire and emergency medical services are on scene as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 310-3267.

