Sask. RCMP search underway for missing teen after canoe tips

A teenage boy has gone missing on Helene Lake, north of North Battleford, after a canoe tipped near a boat launch on Wednesday.

Turtleford/ Glaslyn RCMP say the boy did not resurface after the canoe tipped around 9:30 p.m. and a search is underway with a remotely piloted aircraft and the underwater recovery team.

Local fire and emergency medical services are on scene as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 310-3267.