Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in city’s downtown

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 9:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pro-Palestinian encampment continues at Victoria Square in Montreal'
Pro-Palestinian encampment continues at Victoria Square in Montreal
RELATED — Opposing groups faced off at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square near Old Montreal. Some want the encampment dismantled, but those camping at the site insist that they are simply expressing their frustration over what's happening in Gaza. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports. – Jun 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Awoken at the crack of dawn to the sound of shouting police, pro-Palestinian protesters staying in Montreal’s Victoria Square are clearing out their belongings as officials gave the green light to dismantle the encampment on Friday.

A large police force, dressed in riot gear, entered the area just after 5:15 a.m. Friday.

“It was scary,” protester Emma Jobert said.

“They were yelling, kicking tents and damaging our gear.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

About a dozen unsuspecting campers were on site when police intervened.

The encampment area on Friday morning. View image in full screen
The encampment area on Friday morning. Brayden Jagger Haines
Trending Now

According to Montreal police (SPVM), no arrests and or injuries occurred during the intervention.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers have since been called to the encampment to dismantle and take away the debris.

This is the first pro-Palestinian encampment to be dismantled by Montreal police.

The ongoing encampment on the McGill University campus, which was the first in Canada, remains standing and has been in place since April.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices