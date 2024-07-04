Menu

Traffic

Calgary thoroughfare closed during Thursday rush hour: police

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 8:03 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
The Calgary Police Service is advising motorists to use alternative routes after it closed down a major thoroughfare during Thursday rush hour traffic.

Details are scarce, but a tweet by the Calgary Police Service said the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Seton Boulevard Southeast are closed.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours and motorists are asked to use alternative routes, the tweet read.

Police added it is due to “an ongoing mental health incident.”

