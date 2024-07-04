Calgary thoroughfare closed during Thursday rush hour: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is advising motorists to use alternative routes after it closed down a major thoroughfare during Thursday rush hour traffic.

Details are scarce, but a tweet by the Calgary Police Service said the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at Seton Boulevard Southeast are closed.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours and motorists are asked to use alternative routes, the tweet read.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police added it is due to “an ongoing mental health incident.”

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Please be advised northbound Deerfoot Trail at Seton Boulevard S.E. is closed due to an ongoing mental health incident. Traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/XrDa2sThNK — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 4, 2024