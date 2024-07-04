Collaros on the sidelines as winless Bombers prepare to host Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Collaros will be standing on the sidelines when the Blue Bombers host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Collaros didn’t practise this week after sustaining a thorax injury in last Saturday’s loss to the Stampeders.

He is listed as Winnipeg’s third quarterback on the depth chart.

“We’ve just made enough mistakes to just lose games. Just clean that up and we should be good.” Game Preview 📝 » https://t.co/PMBANDNbTW#ForTheW | @PlayNowManitoba pic.twitter.com/oCE3qGOMkC — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Collaros was hit in the chest area by Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney late in the first half of Winnipeg’s 22-19 overtime loss in Calgary and was replaced by Chris Streveler.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Streveler will make his first start since October 2019, with Terry Wilson backing him up.

The Bombers (0-4) are aiming for their first win of the season while the Redblacks enter the game at 2-1.