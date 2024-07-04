Menu

Entertainment

Saskatchewan Jazz Festival begins in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 2:14 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival begins in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival begins in Saskatoon. Global News/ File
The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival kicks off in Saskatoon on Thursday and runs until July 13 with a range of programming over several days.

Events throughout the jazz festival include free yoga and music in Victoria Park, ticketed musical entertainment at Victoria Park,  music at Bokeh and the Alt Hotel Saskatoon, the Strictly Jazz Series at the Bassment, and the Neighbourhood Pop-Up Series where musical talent can be found at venues across the city.

Some of the artists playing during the four ticketed evenings at Victoria Park from July 10-13 include Johnny Reid, Arturo Sandoval, Jewel, and Shakey Graves.

Passes can be purchased on the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival website, where there’s also a full program guide available.

