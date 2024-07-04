Menu

Traffic

Manitoba man killed in ATV crash: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
A 21-year-old man is dead after an ATV he was riding in flipped at Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle incident Wednesday afternoon, where they determined the man, as well as the 14-year-old driver, wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The teen was uninjured in the crash. The man was taken to the local nursing station, where he later died.

RCMP from the Gods Lake detachment continue to investigate.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

