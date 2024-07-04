Manitoba man killed in ATV crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is dead after an ATV he was riding in flipped at Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle incident Wednesday afternoon, where they determined the man, as well as the 14-year-old driver, wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The teen was uninjured in the crash. The man was taken to the local nursing station, where he later died.

RCMP from the Gods Lake detachment continue to investigate.