BC Ferries cancels two sailings between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

On Thursday, the 6 a.m. departure from Tsawwassen and the 8 a.m. departure from Swartz Bay were cancelled because of an issue with a rudder on the Queen of New Westminster.

“Repairs remain underway, and technicians are working diligently to have this vessel back in service for the 10:00 am departure from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay,” BC Ferries said.

“Other sailings on this route are sailing as scheduled.”

The corporation said an alternate route is available for passengers via the Tsawwassen and Duke Point route.

Passengers who were booked on one of these cancelled sailings will be honoured on a first come, first served basis at the terminal.

Delays can be expected at the Tsawwassen terminal.

BC Ferries said the rudder issue has been fixed and the vessel will be in service for the 10 a.m. departure.