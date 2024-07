See more sharing options

Winnipeg police shut down an area of Mountain Avenue on Thursday morning due to what they described as a “potential weapons or firearm investigation.”

Mountain remained closed between Powers and Salter streets as of 10 a.m.

Police told 680 CJOB the tactical support team is at the scene, and updates will be provided to area residents and the general public as necessary.