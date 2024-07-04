Woman drove wrong way on Highway 1 before double-fatal West Van crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old woman was driving on the wrong side of the highway in the double-fatal crash that happened in West Vancouver last week.

West Vancouver police released more details regarding the horrific crash that happened on June 26.

The crash took place in Highway 1’s westbound lanes near the Westport Road exit around 11:40 p.m.

Video from the scene depicts a high-speed, head-on crash between two vehicles.

On Wednesday evening, police said a car with four young men, all Indian nationals, was heading westbound when it collided with the car heading in the wrong direction.

Two men, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old, died in the car.

The other two men in the car, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, were seriously injured. The men were in Canada on temporary visas.

Families of the deceased and injured have been notified, and out of respect for their privacy, their names will not be released, police said.

“This is truly every parent’s worst nightmare, and the West Vancouver Police Department extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured in this tragic incident,” Sgt. Chris Bigland said.

The condition of the driver of the wrong-way car, a 26-year-old woman who is also a foreign national, was not shared by police.

It is unclear why the woman was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the highway for many hours Thursday morning, causing significant delays and even blocking access to the BC Ferries terminal.

B.C.’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service was called in for an investigation. Seven ambulances were at the scene.

West Vancouver police said it will not be sharing any additional information as it is an ongoing investigation.