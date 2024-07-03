Menu

Canada

Want to help plan large Kelowna waterfront park?

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 6:41 pm
1 min read
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. COURTESY: John Sookochoff
A stretch of Kelowna parkland is set to be redesigned, and city staff are turning to the community for ideas about how they’d like it shaped.

A digital survey will be open until Sunday, Aug. 4, to discuss uses, priorities, and aesthetic options in Manhattan Point Park.

Community members are also invited to attend a workshop at the park on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., to share input and connect with the project team.

“Manhattan Point Park is an important location for the neighbourhood and for the city as a whole,” said Melanie Steppuhn, a parks and landscape planner with the city.

“We want residents to share how they envision using the space and what they’d like prioritized within the design. Through engagement, the community has a unique opportunity to influence the concept design and the future of this site.”

Manhattan Point Park was closed in 2017 due to flooding damage.

Going forward, planners want to create safe public access to the waterfront, make available public land for public use, improve shoreline stabilization, and deliver environmental benefits.

A concept design is expected to be completed later this year.

The city is committed to improving public amenities and accessibility, increasing tourism and economic potential, and fostering social and environmental sustainability.

For more information about the project and to provide input, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

