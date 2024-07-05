Giving clothes ‘a second life’: Sask. Indigenous entrepreneur heads to Pow Wow Pitch

Wyatt Miller, 21, started sewing when he was 18 in his high school home economics class in La Ronge.

Now, he is the owner and founder of Sparked Apparel, an upcycled clothing brand that focuses on “sustainability and consistency.”

“I wanted to give (clothes) a second life, bring them back to life and turn them into a masterpiece. Something that, every time you look at it, you get that spark in your eye and you want to continue wearing that piece,” Miller said.

He started upcycling flannels, buying them at thrift stores and stitching them together to make unique pieces.

“I try to make everything one of one just so that you don’t see it again out in the world and you kind of have that feeling of being the only one that owns this,” Miller said.

He said that 90 per cent of Sparked Apparel clothing is upcycled, but he is working on some original designs as well and has been chosen as a semi-finalist in the Pow Wow Pitch competition for the third year in a row.

“The thing I’m really aiming for this year is just to prove to the powwow pitch judges that I took all their notes from last year and am building on that and show them that is something that can be sustained and keep growing,” Miller said.

The competition takes place across Canada and the United States and gives Indigenous entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ventures to a panel of judges.

Last year, Miller received an honourable mention in the competition and said he is confident he can win this year.

Miller said he would use the $25,000 prize to build out his company office and hire some staff.

“I really want to take this brand to the next level and get it all set up perfectly,” he said.